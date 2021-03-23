Consider This: What Happened to ‘Shop Local’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, officials announced a major undertaking aimed at promoting life in Lubbock. The city-wide branding campaign, coordinated by the chamber of commerce, intends to exhibit why Lubbock is a great place to live, visit, work, and learn.
The campaign will no doubt feature Lubbock’s unique aspects like Texas Tech University, the new buddy holly hall, and the progressive medical community. And, of course, what makes Lubbock so great…….the people.
And i agree, Lubbock does have a great story. My only problem here is who will be telling it.
I was shocked when chamber officials announced two out-of-state firms had been hired to educate the masses about Lubbock.
Consider this: I have no problem with fresh perspective. But not on this one.
By definition, the job of the Chamber of Commerce is to promote and protect the interests of the local business community.
So I question when the chamber decides the only ad agency qualified to do that is not just out of town, but out of state.
Putting the perceptions of our city in the hands of virtual strangers makes me question the very narrative they are trying to promote.
There are plenty of excellent agencies in Lubbock, that know Lubbock and are qualified for this job.
At a time when local business is struggling more than ever, you would think the chamber would put their money where their mouth is and shop local.
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
