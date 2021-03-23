County clerk to make push for livestock owners to re-register brands

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s county clerk is getting an early start to remind people to register brands they have for livestock.
It is something much needed, so owners can protect their property. County Clerk, Kelly Pinion, says this is a once-every-10-years process.
“Whether they use it on sheep or horses or cattle, I tend to Lubbock all up as one.,” Pinion said.
Brand registration is from Aug. 31 to March 1, 2022. It is not something people have to do immediately.
However, if a brand is not no re-registered, then it is open to anyone to use.
“The brands also, not only do they mark cattle, but they also are a mark in a tradition of a family or a ranch,” Scott White, the Helen DeVitt Jones director of Collections, Exhibits and Research at the National Ranching Heritage Center, said.
On a near-daily basis it is White who walks people through the center and teaches them the history of brands.
“Brands as we know them have been used, since, probably before the Roman times,” White said.
There is also some historic crime associated with brands.
“A lot of people ask me, you know there’s still cattle rustling taking place,” Dean Bohannon, a special Texas ranger with the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, said. “If there’s a buyer for it, there’s a thief for it.”
He is in charge of an 18-county region, warding off those activities. In his time with the association he has seen crimes related to livestock theft increase.
But with brand registration, it does help him return livestock to owners.
“The county clerk’s office, they send copies of those brands to our office,” Bohannon said. “So it makes it easier for me.”
Information from the State of Texas on brand registration can be found here.
