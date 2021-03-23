Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Boulder, Colorado police are trying to determine a motive in a mass shooting that left 10 dead, including a police officer.
- The shooter was inside the King Soopers Supermarket.
- A suspect is currently in police customer.
- Read the latest here: GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Appointments are still available for COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center today, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
- Appointment information can be found at www.mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or by calling 806-775-2933.
- Other details can be found here: Several appointments still available for this week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 25 percent of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
- That is nearly 83 million people, with about 45 million fully-vaccinated.
- In Lubbock, more than 33,000 people have received both vaccine doses.
A U.S. health regulator is questioning AstraZeneca’s data on its vaccine efficacy.
- The Data and Safety Monitoring Board says AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in clinical trials.
- Monday, the company announced it was going to seek U.S. approval after finding its vaccine by nearly 80% effective in fighting COVID.
- Get the latest here: US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
At 10:50 a.m. today, Texas Tech will test its Tech Alert! communication system.
- That is used to alert the university of emergencies on campus, cancellations and delays.
- The test will also include audible outdoor sirens.
