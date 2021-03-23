Gov. Abbott announced fourth week of ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative in 25 counties

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have confirmed 25 participating counties for the fourth week of the Save Our Seniors initiative. The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi in February to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state. Previously, 26 counties participated in the first week and 34 counties participated in the second week of the initiative. Last week, 28 counties took part in the program. To date, 88 counties have participated in the program.