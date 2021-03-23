Injuries reported following crash east of Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 62, east of Idalou.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 62, near County Road 3600.
According to the Department of Public Safety, an SUV was driving eastbound on U.S. 62, when DPS says they lost control in the weather, and crossed the median into the westbound lanes.
The SUV collided with a truck driving west. The driver of the SUV became trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by rescue units.
Two others in the SUV suffered incapacitating injuries, according to DPS. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
