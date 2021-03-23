KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella-moo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella-moo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bella-moo is a two-year-old female cattle dog who have been at the shelter for about a month and a half.
Staff say she is very sweet and lovable to people. She will have to be the only animal in the house at first, she likes to have all the love and kisses. Bella-moo is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, March 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
