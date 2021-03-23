3 Lady Raiders enter transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has confirmed to KCBD Sports that Lexi Gordon, Khyla Wade-Warren and Daija Powell have left the Lady Raiders and are in the transfer portal.
Gordon started all 25 games for the Lady Raiders. She averaged 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds a game. She will be a Grad Transfer. Gordon had transferred to Texas Tech from UCONN.
Khyla Wade-Warren played in 24 games and started two. She averaged 2.8 points a game and two rebounds a contest.
Daija Powell saw action in 19 games averaging 6 minutes of playing time a game. She averaged 1.5 point per contest.
We wish them well as they move to the next chapter of their college basketball careers.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.