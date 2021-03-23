LCU advances to National Semifinal

LCU advances to National Semifinal
By Pete Christy | March 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hitting nine three-pointers, the #1 ﻿LCU Lady Chaps topped Daemen College 66-49 in the Elite 8 in Columbus, Ohio.

Emma Middleton led the way with 17. LCU led 28-21 at the half With the lead down to three in the third, the Lady Chaps went on a 12-0 run to open up a 15 point lead.

Allie Schulte hit a buzzer-beating three to give LCU a 49-33 lead heading to the 4th.

Schulte & Ashton Duncan added 12 points each.

LCU moves to 21-0 on the season. They have won 33 straight dating back to last season.

The Lady Chaps will play in the National Semifinals tomorrow night.

