LCU advances to National Semifinal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hitting nine three-pointers, the #1 LCU Lady Chaps topped Daemen College 66-49 in the Elite 8 in Columbus, Ohio.
Emma Middleton led the way with 17. LCU led 28-21 at the half With the lead down to three in the third, the Lady Chaps went on a 12-0 run to open up a 15 point lead.
Allie Schulte hit a buzzer-beating three to give LCU a 49-33 lead heading to the 4th.
Schulte & Ashton Duncan added 12 points each.
LCU moves to 21-0 on the season. They have won 33 straight dating back to last season.
The Lady Chaps will play in the National Semifinals tomorrow night.
