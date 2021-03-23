Lubbock Chamber announces next steps in city rebranding project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City leaders say it is time for a change.
On Monday, The Chamber of Commerce announced two companies that will take on the challenge of the next city-wide branding campaign at Buddy Holly Hall.
“They’re so busy doing, that they don’t necessarily take the time to celebrate their successes and tell their story,” Ben Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, said.
Moving forward, Muldrow and Ryan Short, CEO of Civic Brand, will consult the city in this on-going project.
The city first began accepting bids in October 2020.
The campaign coincides with the ongoing revitalization of downtown.
“I think the city of Lubbock in general is starting to gain a lot of attention, getting out of COVID, with the rebound that our business community will have. I think it will be a perfect opportunity,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Eddie McBride said.
Muldrow and Short promise not to change what Lubbock represents, but rather, focus on what makes it special.
“We want to celebrate all the facets of Lubbock,” Muldrow said.
“What we’re looking to do is truly uncover what already makes Lubbock a great place to live, to work, to go to school, to start a business, to raise a family,” Short explained.
And it won’t be done, without input from the community.
“We’re gonna have to do the hard work and really make sure that we don’t just hear the loudest voices, and we don’t create this caricature of Lubbock, but that we really figure out what does Lubbock mean for all these different people,” Short said.
A website will be available in the next month so you can provide your two cents as the project gets underway.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.