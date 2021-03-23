Lubbock man indicted on aggravated robbery charge after Bank of America robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Chambliss, 59, of Lubbock has indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of aggravated robbery.
The Lubbock Police Department arrested David Chambliss on February 24, 2021, following a bank robbery that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Bank of America, located at 5144 82nd Street.
Through the initial investigation, police determined the suspect approached a teller and passed them a note demanding money and threatened the teller if they did not comply. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank and fled by vehicle.
Chambliss was a customer of the bank and recognized by an employee. Officers located a license plate number for a vehicle associated with Chambliss, and found that the license plate had recently been scanned at an area hotel.
Officers located Chambliss at Extended Stay America, located at 4802 S. Loop 289, and placed him under arrest for the bank robbery.
David Chambliss is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $130,000
