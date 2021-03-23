Midland man indicted in Lubbock County on indecency with a child, sexual contact charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bryan Palacios, 33, of Midland has been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Palacios was arrested on Feb. 21, 2021. According to court documents the offense took place on Feb. 20, 2021.
The two counts state Palacios knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual contact by inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17.
Court documents also state Palacios is charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Pecos County.
Bryan Palacios is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $70,000.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.