New owners renovating Lubbock Executive Airpark

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ClearTech Aviation is the new FBO operating out of the Lubbock Executive Airpark.
Kevin Reed and Chet Pharies bought the airport in November.
General manager, Drew Morrison, says the owners are wanting to expand every aspect of general aviation in Lubbock.
“They really kind of wanted to take the next step and really, really step up the game of the airport and take it to the next level and truly be a reliever, a secondary reliever airport for the city of Lubbock and the South Plains,” Morrison said.
Morrison says the opportunity for improvements comes at the perfect time, as general aviation is just taking off.
“But we’re in the process of building new, what are called Tee hangers for smaller, general aviation aircraft, as well as several different corporate hanger complexes, as well,” Morrison added.
Other renovations include upgrading the ramp space, the parking area for aircraft, from asphalt to concrete.
Morrison says ClearTech Aviation wants to extend the 3,500-foot runway to 5,000 feet.
He says that will open up possibilities for business aircraft and for general aviation aircraft to take more people and more fuel, for longer distances.
“We want to be able to have somewhere where people can buy a plane and just hire an instructor and we want it to be a family experience where you can bring your kids out and look at airplanes and watch and see things and do things,” Morrison explained.
He says the owners want to eventually incorporate flight schools and helicopter training.
In one hanger, members can pay a higher fee to have their own bar and an apartment for pilots.
Owners want to add a restaurant and bar upstairs, where people can fly into Lubbock for a famous “hundred-dollar hamburger,” slang for the excuse a general aviation pilot might use to fly.
“That’s a big thing in general aviation where people can fly in from Dallas, Abilene, Albuquerque, come in, grab a bite to eat, maybe go drive down see [Texas] Tech, see what Lubbock’s all about if they’ve never been here,” Morrison added.
Morrison says people don’t understand the impact general aviation has had on Lubbock, including playing a role in the expansion of Texas Tech and bringing cotton growers to town.
“We’re really excited about that and hope to be able to partner with Texas Tech and other big businesses and industries in Lubbock. We want to be the first faces they see when they get here and let them be excited about it,” Morrison said.
Morrison says this location in South Lubbock is also a plus since most of their customers already live in this area.
He says that will provide a way for them to be out at the airport, in their plane and in the air within twenty minutes.
With the help of Loop 88, he says customers who aren’t from here will have a quick trip into Lubbock, driving more business into town.
