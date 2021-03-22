Nicer Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Three rounds of hail in Lubbock with over one inch of rain, winds near 80 miles an hour in Plains with zero visibility and wind damage over the southwest South Plains.
That was weather over the area on Monday the 22nd of March.
Here are some of the highest wind gusts in the area:
Plains: 77 mph
Denver City: 72 mph
Brownfield: 67 mph
Wolfforth: 67 mph
Fortunately, it will be much better weather on Tuesday before the next storm hits the area on Wednesday. The next storm will have wind and much colder temps and maybe some winter weather in the panhandle and northern counties.
Thursday and Friday will be cool with warmer temperatures just in time for the weekend.
After Thursday morning the remainder of the week will be dry and a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
