O’Donnell athletic director remembers teen as talented and thoughtful

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The community of O’Donnell is mourning the death of high school senior Conlin Small, who passed away in a car crash two miles south of the small town over the weekend. Now, the athletic director of the O’Donnell school district reflected on Conlin’s impact.
“On the baseball team, member of the district championship basketball team, and One Act play, big into FFA. He was also running track too,” said O’Donnell Athletic Director, Blake Nichols, of Conlin’s accomplishments.
Nichols added that Conlin was a talented kid and impressionable athlete.
“Always in a good mood, a little mischievous, everybody liked him. He always had a smile on his face.”
“Athletically, he was a big part of that district basketball championship team- 4 year starter and baseball. He played shortstop, pitcher, catcher, was running track, ran cross country.”
Nichols said his infectious personality has left the Eagles community grieving the loss of their friend.
“He put other people first. He would do anything to help anyone. He loved baseball and stock shows but he was willing to play everything else and help anyone out.”
Coach Nichols says the small, strong and close-knit community will lift each other up during this terrible time.
“He’s related to a lot of folks, so if you keep them and the administration and our students in your thoughts and prayers, we would really appreciate it.”
18-year-old Vela Zaih was also in the car during the crash, and was taken to UMC with non life-threatening injuries.
