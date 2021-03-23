Pleasant afternoon before rain returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much welcome relief from the wind and dust today. Along with a mostly sunny sky and seasonably mild temperatures it will be a pleasant afternoon and early evening. Details for today and our next chance of precipitation follow.
In case you missed it, yesterday’s weather was not a surprise. Here early yesterday in my introductory paragraph I wrote, “A variety of weather will be experienced across the KCBD viewing area today (Monday). Light rain, thunderstorms, severe weather, strong winds, and blowing dust are likely. Read on for more detail.”
Late yesterday John included in his evening story this summary, “Three rounds of hail in Lubbock with over one inch of rain, winds near 80 miles an hour in Plains with zero visibility, and wind damage over the southwest South Plains.”
Some peak wind reports in the KCBD area from yesterday (Monday), courtesy of the National Weather Service and the TTU West Texas Mesonet:
77 mph Plains
76 mph Slaton
76 mph Graham
74 mph Sundown
73 mph Denver City
73 mph Brownfield
67 mph Wolfforth
65 mph Levelland
61 mph O’Donnell
60 mph Post
A tornado briefly touched down in an open field about 4 miles south of Paducah (eastern KCBD viewing area) about 7:44 PM. There were no injuries or damage.
Today begins much colder, with reported lows in the 30s and 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Even with just a slight breeze.
As noted, this afternoon will be pleasant. It will be mostly sunny. Winds will average about 10 to 15 mph. Highs will range from the low to mid-50s in the northwest to near 70 to the low 70s in the southeast.
Clouds will return tonight, with a slight chance of spotty light rain showers by sunrise Wednesday. Tonight will be breezy and cold, though not atypical for late March. Lows will range from near freezing in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 40s in the southeast.
Spotty, mostly light, rain showers are expected tomorrow. Light wintry showers may mix in over the northwestern viewing area, though no winter travel conditions are anticipated. I’ll have updates for you tomorrow morning during Daybreak Today from 5 to 7 AM.
Wednesday also will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite chilly. Temperatures will peak only in the 40s in the northwest, 50s in the Lubbock area, with 60s over the eastern and southern viewing area.
The slight chance of showers will linger through Wednesday night.
Showers should end by early Thursday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Thursday afternoon will be a bit breezy with highs in the 60s.
Our next windy day likely will be Friday. The wind and mostly sunny sky will help temperatures climb into the 70s Friday and possibly Saturday.
Another chance of rain arrives Sunday.
