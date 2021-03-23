Tim Smith, of Lubbock, appointed by Gov. Abbott to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection

J.P. Steelman of Longview is the Fire Chief of the City of Longview and an instructor at Kilgore College Fire Academy. He serves as regional director for the Northeast Region of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Task Force-1, Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Emergency Management Assistance Team, and the East Texas Council of Government Homeland Security Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is board member of See Saw Children’s Place Daycare, past president of the Longview (Greggton) Rotary Club, and a panel member of the Sabine Industrial District Citizen’s Advisory Panel. Steelman received an Associate of Applied Science in the area of fire protection technology and his fire protection certification from Kilgore College Fire Academy. He also completed the Executive Fire Officer Program with the National Fire Academy, Texas Fire Chiefs Academy through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and the Texas Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.