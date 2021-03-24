Alcove Farms to host free Easter celebration Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Founded in 2016, Alcove Farms took root on 160-acres with the mission to “sow, grow and restore” the land through its unique urban farming efforts. The farm is the first of its kind to adopt this method of farming within the city limits, with more than 500 free range, mobile-pastured-raised hens, all to benefit the local community. For the first time ever, the local farm invites the community to a free Easter event located at 7919 4TH Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.