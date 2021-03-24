Colder Tonight, Warmer Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It was as expected with some sun, lot of clouds, wind and colder temperatures for the area today. Snow fell in northwest South Plains and rain scattered around the area in the afternoon and may continue overnight.
Some snow and rain could mix after midnight, but accumulations are not expected except in Clovis to Friona areas.
Thursday will be much better as sunshine returns and a southwest breezy helps to bring back some 60s to all of the region.
More wind and Friday with much warmer afternoon temps and sunny skies. You can expect the mid-70s Friday afternoon and again in the 70s on Saturday.
Sunday will drop to 60s and my 7day forecast shows returning rain chances by Sunday night.
I would bring or cover the plants again tonight as lows will fall to near freezing in Lubbock and in the 20s in the northwest South Plains.
