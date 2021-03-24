Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The City of Lubbock is now accepting COVID-19 appointments for all adults.
- Anyone 18 or older can sign up online or by calling the health department.
- Starting Monday, all adults in Texas will be eligible.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Britanny Michaelson has the story: City vaccine clinic now accepting appointments for all adults
Texas Health and Human Services Commission expanded visitation statewide in nursing and other long-term care facilities.
- The updates allow fully vaccinated residents unlimited visits to those in nursing homes.
- Read more here: Texas HHSC expanding visitation to nursing facilities and long-term care settings
Major COVID indexes continue to drop in Texas.
- Hospitalized patients are near the number reported in September.
- The state also shows the average number of new cases is decreasing.
- There are currently more than 103,000 active cases throughout Texas right now.
- Get a detailed look from The Texas Tribune: New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are at lows not seen since October
Police have charged a suspect in the shooting at a Colorado supermarket.
- The 21-year-old is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder.
- An investigation has started to try and learn his motive.
- Read the latest here: GRAPHIC: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions, official says
The IRS announced more coronavirus stimulus payments will be mailed starting today.
- Paper checks will arrive in a white envelope from The U.S. Department of Treasury.
- It will be labeled “economic impact payment” in its memo field.
