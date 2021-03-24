Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock opens vaccine eligibility, nursing home restrictions loosened, police release details on Colorado shooter

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | March 24, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:56 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The City of Lubbock is now accepting COVID-19 appointments for all adults.

What will the weather be like today?

Texas Health and Human Services Commission expanded visitation statewide in nursing and other long-term care facilities.

Major COVID indexes continue to drop in Texas.

Police have charged a suspect in the shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

The IRS announced more coronavirus stimulus payments will be mailed starting today.

  • Paper checks will arrive in a white envelope from The U.S. Department of Treasury.
  • It will be labeled “economic impact payment” in its memo field.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.