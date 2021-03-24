Haboob, hail & thunderstorms: Weatherman weighs in on the perfect storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At least two thunderstorms, 3 hailstorms and a haboob or dust storm with 70mph winds hit the Lubbock region yesterday.
Meteorologist Matt Ernst calls it the perfect storm.
“it’s kind of rare that we see so much in one location, in one day,” Ernst said. “Really this was just the perfect combination of a really strong storm system that kicked that wind up and was able to maintain that wind over a pretty big swath over the region.”
The dust cloud was so intense, it left some dirt hundreds of miles away.
“The dust we had here was actually so thick it actually made it’s way all to the hill country, that’s a little more unusual,” Ernst said.
Ernst said here in West Texas, this won’t be the last time we see a major dust storm.
“We still have a major drought going through the western region of the South Plains into New Mexico. Until we see more rain and its not so dry like this, we can expect more dust storms,” Ernst said.
Viewers have compared Monday’s haboob to one in 2011, they are similar except for one major detail.
“We have certainly had the dust here, but a key difference from 2011 is we didn’t really have hardly any rain in the spring time in 2011. In the past couple of weeks we have already seen some one inch rains in Lubbock so that’s the good news,” Ernst said.
