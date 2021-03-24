KCBD-area rain and snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and snow return to the KCBD viewing area today. It is quite a reversal from yesterday’s pleasant afternoon. The change, however, will be short-lived. A quick warm up will follow.
Scattered light rain showers are likely across the KCBD viewing area with snow likely over the northwestern KCBD viewing area today. Rain totals generally will be less than a tenth of an inch. Snow totals generally will be less than one inch, but a few spots in the far northwest may see as much as two inches.
Drivers in the far northwestern viewing area, the western Panhandles, and northeastern New Mexico may encounter some slick spots. Allow extra travel time.
Winds this morning, from the northeast, range from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. This results in wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Dress for it.
Winds will gradually diminish from about 10 to 20 mph early this afternoon to about 5 to 15 mph late this afternoon.
Under a cloudy sky, afternoon temperatures will peak below 40 degrees in the northwestern viewing area but may briefly reach the upper 60s in the far southeastern viewing area.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.