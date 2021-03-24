KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hocus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hocus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hocus is a two-year-old male pit bull who has been at the shelter for about a week.
Staff say he likes to go for car rides and on walks. He is house trained, friendly and likes toys. Hocus is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees for Wednesday, March 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
