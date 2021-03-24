Mother keeps her daughter’s memory alive by helping others follow their dreams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2018, Christina Pauda’s 20-year-old daughter Katrina Castillo was kidnapped, stabbed to death, and left in a backyard in East Lubbock, only months from completing her beauty school education.
Although, her daughter never got the chance to follow her dreams, her mother is helping others follow theirs.
Christina said when she sees beauty students excited to work, she sees her daughter Katrina.
“When she found cosmetology in the beauty industry, I just saw her blossom as a young lady and it was stolen from her. To keep her dream alive through other students, it means the world to me,” Christina said.
To support student’s goals, Christina rewards one student each year with a two-thousand-dollar scholarship.
For Christina, it’s more than financial support.
“This scholarship is something that digs deep within my soul in keeping my daughter’s memory alive,” Christina said.
When she presents the scholarship… she sees a bright future for the recipient.
Katrina’s former teacher Amber Solis said it’s a way to pass on her legacy.
“She touched my heart for sure and we want to continue have her touching other people’s hearts,” Solis said.
This is the third year of gifting scholarships; they’ve given out over 5 thousand dollars.
In the meantime, the suspect in Katrina’s murder, Xavier Garcia, is awaiting trial on capital murder charges.
