Second amendment advocates push back against proposed assault rifle ban

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, President Biden called for sweeping federal legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, in response to the massacre in Boulder, CO that left 10 dead.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will saves lives in the future and to urge my colleges in the House and the Senate to act,” President Biden said.
It is the second high-profile mass shooting in a week.
Owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock, Thomas Larson, says he is less worried about what effect that would have on his business and more worried about individual freedoms.
“It’s really, giving up rights. And at what point does that stop,” he said.
A gun owner and firearms dealer for decades, Larson is a passionate defender of the second amendment.
“Our forefathers wrote that into the constitution for a reason. And like it or not, these firearms are there if we do have to stand up to tyranny of our government,” Larson said. “That seemed like a bad argument 20 years ago, but the more you look and see what’s happening in our country, it’s a possibility in our future,” he added.
This wouldn’t be the first time there was a nationwide restriction on buying guns. The Federal Assault Weapons Ban lasted from 1994 until 2004, targeting specific models including the AR-15.
“The AR-15 itself has been around for 50 years. And it seems like in the last 10, 15 years we’ve had a lot violence with it. So, it’s not really the AR-15 itself, there’s something wrong with society,” Larson said.
He believes there is no compromise where both sides can win.
Meanwhile, Lubbock congressman Jodey Arrington called for better mental health resources after the Colorado shooting, rejecting the president’s plea to congress.
“Misguided legislation or unilateral executive actions that only punish law abiding citizens are not the answer. The left is seizing on a heartbreaking situation to double down on failed policies to infringe on our second amendment rights,” Rep. Arrington said in a statement.
The senate has begun to heed President Biden’s call, but with only a slight democratic majority, it is unclear if legislation can pass without compromise across the aisle.
