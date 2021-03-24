Texas National Guard vaccinates Yoakum County residents in effort to ‘Save Our Seniors’

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - Yoakum County residents were able to stay within county lines to get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
The Texas National Guard set up at the Community Center in Plains with 200 doses on hand, targeting Texans who are 65 and older or homebound.
County Treasurer Darla Welch says while some were able to travel to get the vaccine earlier, that’s not the case for everyone.
“But I know there’s some that are limited with no family or their health isn’t real good with, the family just didn’t want to get them out in public,” Welch said.
As part of the “Save Our Seniors” initiative, guard members and local EMS traveled to homes to reach those who may not have any other means to access the vaccine.
EMS director for Plains, Dave Wilkins, says you can’t put words to what the program provides for citizens.
“It’s undeniably great.It’s something, it’s just like these people here they said they haven’t been out of their house except once a month for a year,” Wilkins said.
Susan Barrientes got the vaccine to protect herself because she has lupus. She’s says she’s glad others didn’t even have to leave their living rooms to get the shot.
“We’ve had a lot of deaths and the whole works, and I understand that the older people don’t want to come out because of that, they’re so afraid,” Barrientes said.
Welch says there have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, but for a small community that’s 15 too many.
“It’s real and it’s serious and so I’m so grateful that we’re able to get the vaccine to help out everyone,” Welch said.
She says the County’s been told it will get another allocation of vaccines in a few weeks and a similar clinic will take place in Denver City.
