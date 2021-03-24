United donates $75K to Alström Angels for Milestones Development & Play Park Project

“When my daughter was little, she has special needs and is severely vision impaired. But at that time, we didn’t really know to what extent she was vision impaired, and she has a lot of sensory issues,” said Johnston. “I would take her to the park, not knowing how little she could see. And she was struggling to get around on the equipment and it wasn’t safe for her. If the wind was blowing, then she was completely overstimulated and having a meltdown. She was crying, I was crying. And I remember the day that I got in the car, she was crying, I was upset. And I said we’re never going back to the park again.”