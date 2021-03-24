‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 10, 1997. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” and the NBC sitcom "Just Shoot Me," died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (Source: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian/AP)