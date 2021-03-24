WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hosting its weekly COVID-19 news conference.
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 51,471 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 33,359 have received their second doses. Additional clinics will be held this week.
City vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under under phases 1A, 1B, 1C, and Teacher guidelines.
Vaccine appointments for Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday are available for anyone over the age of 18 at the City of Lubbock vaccination site at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Appointments can be made by going online to Select-A-Seat or by calling the Health Department at 775-2933. On-site registration will also be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis until an hour before the close of clinic.
Clinic times this week are:
- Wednesday, March 24 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 25 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 27 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
