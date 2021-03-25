Another Lady Raider enters the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Days after Texas Tech Lady Raiders confirmed three players entered the transfer portal, senior guard Jo’Nah “Boogie” Johnson announced on her twitter account she will also enter the portal.
Johnson sat out this year nursing an injury, but played significant minutes in her first year at Texas Tech. Arriving in Lubbock for her junior year during the 2019-2020 season, Johnson appeared in 27 games at Tech including 18 starts. That season she averaged about 6.8 points, 3.9 assist, and 1.1 steals per game while playing an average of 23.8 minutes a night. That season of course came to an end early end due to the cancellation of the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA tournament after the Covid 19 pandemic swept across the world.
Johnson came to Texas Tech after playing her freshman year at Central Oklahoma and her sophomore year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Johnson sat out all this past season alongside redshirt junior, Jada Walton and senior Andrayah Adams.
The Lady Raiders roster online does not show the recent three departures in senior Lexi Gordon, freshman Khyla Wade-Warren, and Daija Powell. While Johnson still appears on the roster, Adams does not. That move leaves just eight women on the roster that includes Vivian Gray who can decide to move on or return to Texas Tech after playing out her senior year this past season.
