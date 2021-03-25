Another Lady Raider enters the transfer portal

Johnson sat out this year nursing an injury, but played significant minutes in her first year at Texas Tech. Arriving in Lubbock for her junior year during the 2019-2020 season, Johnson appeared in 27 games at Tech including 18 starts. That season she averaged about 6.8 points, 3.9 assist, and 1.1 steals per game while playing an average of 23.8 minutes a night. That season of course came to an end early end due to the cancellation of the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA tournament after the Covid 19 pandemic swept across the world.