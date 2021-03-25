Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps advanced to the NCAA Division II national title game after beating Central Missouri 63-61.
- The team takes on third-seed Drury University Friday night.
- Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Get game highlights here: LCU rallies to advance to National Title Game
Gov. Greg Abbott will have a “Save Our Seniors” news conference in McCallen to update how the program is going.
- This provides vaccinations for home-bound seniors.
- That is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed at KCBD.com and KCBD social media platforms.
A group of tugboats is working to free a cargo chip stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal.
- That artery is where roughly 10% of the world’s goods pass through.
- It is thought high winds caused the ship to run aground. It could be another day or two before it is freed.
- Read more here: Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal
The man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket is scheduled to make his first appearance in court this morning.
- Prosecutors have not yet formally charged the suspect with the shooting.
- He is being held in the Boulder County jail on 10 counts of first-degree murder.
- Read the latest here: Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
President Joe Biden will have his first formal news conference at 12:15 p.m. today.
- He is expected to highlight meeting his goal of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days and other topics.
