Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

LCU Lady Chaps headed to national title game, tugboats continue work to free cargo ship, Biden to host first news conference

KCBD Daybreak Today - Thursday, March 25
By Michael Cantu | March 25, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:35 AM

The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps advanced to the NCAA Division II national title game after beating Central Missouri 63-61.

Gov. Greg Abbott will have a “Save Our Seniors” news conference in McCallen to update how the program is going.

  • This provides vaccinations for home-bound seniors.
  • That is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed at KCBD.com and KCBD social media platforms.

A group of tugboats is working to free a cargo chip stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket is scheduled to make his first appearance in court this morning.

President Joe Biden will have his first formal news conference at 12:15 p.m. today.

  • He is expected to highlight meeting his goal of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days and other topics.

