KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gabbie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gabbie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Gabbie is a three-year-old female wirehaired terrier who has been at the shelter for about three weeks.
Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. Gabbie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees for Thursday, March 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
