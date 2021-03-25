LCU rallies to advance to National Title Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trailing for just the second time this season at halftime, #1 LCU poured it on in the second half to edge Central Missouri 63-61, advancing to the NCAA Division II National Championship game Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
Central Missouri, who was the last team to beat LCU in the playoffs back in the Elite 8 in 2018, led by 3 at the half.
Allie Schulte led the Lady Chaps with 24 points, including a huge hoop with less than a minute to play.
Emma Middleton added 14.
LCU moves to 22-0 and they meet 3rd seeded Drury Mo. (24-1) 7pm Friday in the D2 Title game.
The Lady Chaps will look for their third NCAA DII National Championship under Steve Gomez!
