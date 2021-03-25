LPD requests information on potential identity of partial skeletal remains found in North Lubbock

Lubbock police (Source: Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff | March 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:02 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Investigators have determined that the individual located is a 15-30-year-old male and either white or Hispanic. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.

He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

