LPD requests information on potential identity of partial skeletal remains found in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.
Investigators have determined that the individual located is a 15-30-year-old male and either white or Hispanic. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.
Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
