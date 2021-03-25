Lubbock VA offers free vaccinations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Veterans Affairs Clinic is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to area veterans. Those with the VA say this will take place every Thursday.
Vaccinations will be offered from 9-11 a.m. and again from 12:30-2:30 p.m. inside the VA clinic at 6104 Ave. Q. The VA clinic can be reached at 806-472-3400.
Veterans have a choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.
Those who wish to schedule a time through the City of Lubbock can do so by clicking here.
