Spring returns to region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A nice return to spring weather on this Thursday and the warmer temps will continue tomorrow. Friday will also bring some gusty south west winds from 15-25 mph.
Over the weekend a weak storm system will produce more clouds and keep temps in the 60s both Saturday and again on Sunday. It appears that winds will remain in the breezy to gusty range, meaning 15-25 over the weekend.
Rain chances are low through Monday but afternoon highs will rebound on Monday and Tuesday to the 70s for the region with mostly sunny skies.
Most of the colder weather will remain to our north through the middle of next week and that means a low potential for rain, but some nice afternoon temperatures.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.