Texas lawmakers move to make alcohol-to-go permanent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pandemic will have lasting impacts on our society long after the virus is no longer an impending threat. This one may not leave a bad taste in your mouth, though.
Alcohol-to-go may become permanent in the state of Texas.
“It was huge for us because it really helped make up some, a lot of, those lost sales due to the beginning of COVID,” owner of Picoso’s Jeremy Waller said.
On Wednesday, H.B. 1024 passed with bipartisan support, a surprising move for a state with a history of restricting the sale of libations.
Last year, Gov. Abbott allowed the policy to continue indefinitely. Now it’s starting to look official, and for restaurant owners like Waller, this law would be a game changer.
“Now with opening back up, to be able to keep that, to be able to have that extra revenue stream is something we’re really looking forward to,” he said.
His business pioneered alcohol-to-go sales last spring and that’s now blossomed into a booming service.
“We can basically do anything we currently have at the bar, we can do to-go. From beers, to mixed drinks, to bottles of wine...but we also do gallons and the larger sizes,” he said.
Waller says it was really popular during holidays like Mother’s Day and Independence Day, holidays he’s looking forward to this time around.
“It’s actually a safer possibility, because now they’re at home with their cocktails and margaritas, versus maybe out and about, having too much and then driving home,” Waller said.
The bill will require another sign-off from the House before it heads to the Senate for approval.
