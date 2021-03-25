Warmup, then a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cold start with temperatures near freezing this morning, a warmup gets underway this afternoon. That’s before the next cold front, arriving this weekend. That will be followed by even warmer weather early next week, just before another cold front.
There is a particularly dangerous severe weather situation expected generally over the southeastern United States today. I mention this for several reasons.
First, this will not affect the viewing area. Second, there have been many posts on social media this week about this. Third, you can track the storms and check in on friends and family with our Interactive Radar. It’s free and available in both our KCBD Weather App and here on our Weather Page (after closing this story window).
This morning partly cloudy with lows near freezing and wind chills in the 20s near and to the west and north of Lubbock. Winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph before noon.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer but with a chilly breeze. Temperatures will peak in the 60s. A westerly wind will continue at about 10 to 20 mph, though near the state line a bit higher at about 15 to 25 mph.
High clouds will increase from the west toward sunset and persist through the night. Tonight won’t be as cold, with lows from the mid-30s northwest to mid-40s southeast.
Tomorrow a mostly sunny sky returns with a somewhat windy and seasonably warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. A southwest wind will develop and increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts likely.
As a cold front sweeps south through the viewing area, Friday night will be partly cloudy and gusty. There won’t be much cooling behind the front. Saturday morning lows again will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s.
Behind the cold front, Saturday will be partly cloudy and somewhat windy. Highs will range from the mid-60s northwest to mid-70s southeast.
There will be a slight chance of very light rain showers Saturday evening and night, mainly western KCBD viewing area.
Sunday is shaping up to be partly cloudy. Data this morning is trending dry. As such, it looks like just a slight chance of light rain Sunday, mainly over the southern viewing area. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.
Early next week brings a warmup. For only the fourth time this month, Lubbock is likely to top the 80-degree mark.
Yet another cold front is expected mid-week. Check out the rain chance and temperature trends in my 10-Day Forecast. It’s free and available in both our KCBD Weather App and here on our Weather Page (after closing this story window).
