WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Abbott is in McAllen to discuss the statewide ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative. The governor is joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas National Guard Adjutant General Tracy Norris.
The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi in February to ensure more seniors are vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the state. Through this program, TDEM and the Texas Military Department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors. Hidalgo County is a participating in the program this week.
