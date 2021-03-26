Arizona man federally charged after allegedly holding National Guard convoy at gunpoint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Arizona man who allegedly held 11 National Guard troops at gunpoint near Lubbock earlier this week has been federally charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
The charges were announced by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Prerak Shah, on Friday.
The man, 66-year-old Larry Lee Harris of Willcox, Arizona, is accused of pointing a gun at a three-van Army National Guard convoy on Monday. The convoy was en route to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Matador.
Police on the scene were told Harris started following the convoy on Interstate 27, pulled alongside them and brandished a weapon. All three vans then pulled over.
Harris told troops he was a detective and started to walk toward the vans, demanding to search them, and ranting about a missing 41-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl, according to police. He searched the vans and drove away.
Troops then started to leave the scene, but Harris made a u-turn and forced the van to stop again. He then demanded to search the engine compartment.
The troops called 911 and officers with the Idalou Police Department responded, and arrested Harris. They found a Colt .45 with a fully loaded magazine.
Harris is also currently charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, impersonating a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and interfering with military forces, along with the new federal charge.
If convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison.
