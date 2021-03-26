Brewery LBK named best brewpub in United States

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Brewery LBK in downtown Lubbock has officially been named the best brewpub in the United States by USA Today.
This is the second time the brewery was included as a finalist in that list, but the first time it has won. The announcement came Friday after a months-long review of brewpubs around the nation.
Earlier this month the brewery was named one of the top 20 brewpubs in the country, and the only one listed from Texas. After that announcement, the public was asked to vote virtually for the No. 1 spot.
It was the brewery’s Chilton, various IPAs and ales that caught many judges attention.
“The Brewery LBK would like to thank our wonderful family of supporters who helped make this happen and who continue encourage and support us on a daily basis,” Sally Taylor, head brewery, said. “Being the sole brewery in Texas to make the final list was exciting but taking the top prize is more than we could imagine when we began this journey. This is just the beginning and we hope to continue serving our community for many years to come.”
