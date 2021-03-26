Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Five people are dead following tornadoes and severe storms in the South.
- Nearly 50,000 residents in Alabama and Georgia without power because of the storms.
- This morning forecasters say the threat of severe storms is dying down.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press: Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead
The Boulder, Colorado Police Department will have a news conference this morning to update the public on its investigation into Monday’s mass shooting.
- Boulder’s police chief and district attorney will talk about the next steps in the court process, crime scene and the role of victim advocates.
- Read more here: 2,000 honor Boulder shooting victims; suspect hears charges
A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers are traveling to the Texas-Mexico border today to get a first-hand look at the crisis there.
- There are 19 Republican Senators, led by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas.
- A delegation of Democrats led by U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas will make separate trips.
President Joe Biden has upped his coronavirus vaccine goal.
- He now wants 200 million shots in the arm by the end of his first 100 days in office.
- If the current pace continues, the president could beat that goal by 5 million.
- Read more here: Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda
The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps will play in the NCAA Division II national championship game tonight in Columbus, Ohio.
- The No. 1 ladies advanced to the title game after beating Central Missouri Wednesday.
- The game is set for 7 p.m.
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.