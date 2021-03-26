Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Southern storms claim 5 lives, President Biden ups vaccination goal, LCU Lady Chaps to play for national title tonight

By Michael Cantu | March 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:56 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Five people are dead following tornadoes and severe storms in the South.

What will the weather be like today?

The Boulder, Colorado Police Department will have a news conference this morning to update the public on its investigation into Monday’s mass shooting.

A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers are traveling to the Texas-Mexico border today to get a first-hand look at the crisis there.

  • There are 19 Republican Senators, led by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas.
  • A delegation of Democrats led by U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas will make separate trips.

President Joe Biden has upped his coronavirus vaccine goal.

The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps will play in the NCAA Division II national championship game tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

  • The No. 1 ladies advanced to the title game after beating Central Missouri Wednesday.
  • The game is set for 7 p.m.

