Empower yourself with active shooter survival guidance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the last month, shock and fear has swept across the country after multiple recent active shooter situations... At places we visit every day like the grocery store or nail salon.
As daunting as it seems, there are ways for unarmed citizens to gain confidence and take control if you find yourself in a life-or-death situation.
Most shooters give signs that they are about to do something harmful.
It might be a post on Facebook, something bad that happened in their life which causes them to send concerning signals.
If you see something like this, call non- emergency authorities. It doesn’t mean they are in trouble, but police can provide mental health services to prevent something worse from happening.
KCBD spoke with LPD’s Chris Paine about three useful tips: avoid, deny, defend.
Trust your gut instinct-if you sense trouble, the first step is to overcome shock paralysis and avoid the suspect. Move. Get away.
“In a citizen’s mind, escaping seems like such a daunting task, but when you break it down on a smaller level of a micro action. All I have to do is move a couple of feet away, a couple of steps through this doorway and your already in that safety in that distance you created,” Paine said.
Once your away, begin to deny the shooter access to you. Secure your area.
“There hasn’t been a life lost when someone already in a room secured with a lock only, prior to the gunman’s arrival. Locking yourself in, barricading yourself are very effective tools,” Paine said.
As you wait for police to arrive, begin to look for ways to defend yourself. Paine says this technique was inspired by Flight 93, when passengers used what they could find against the terrorists.
“They taught us what we could do. If I take my belt off and swing it around the buckle….What I can do with a pair of scissors, boiling hot cup of coffee or water. Improvised weapons, what I can do with keys, keychains, with a chair, with a fire extinguisher so many improvised weapons that’s what I am talking about,” Paine said.
“If something happened right now, have I already identified where I might go? Have I already identified what I would utilize to place between me and the trouble? Have I already thought about these specific options? When you think about these things you are providing training for yourself,” Paine said.
Paine says when you begin to ask yourself these questions, slowly you can build confidence when a crisis occurs.
Paine conducts training for civilians, for more information email cpaine@mylubbock.us.
