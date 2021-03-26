Hale County to open vaccine scheduling opportunities Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview-Hale County Health Department will open vaccine clinic scheduling opportunities on Monday. Clinics will take place Tuesday and Thursday.
The health department has received another batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses and invites adults over 18 to sign up for vaccine clinic time slots. Scheduling opportunities open at 10 a.m. Monday.
Those interested are asked to either call the health department at 806-291-1201 or make an appointment through its online portal at www.plainviewtx.org. Once appointments are booked, the portal and phone number will not be available.
Vaccine clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Ollie Liner Center at 2000 S. Columbia. The department recommends making an appointment, though walk-ins will be available.
