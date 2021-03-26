Harmony Science Academy celebrates relocation with citywide car parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Harmony Science Academy will celebrate the relocation of their campus by hosting a school spirit, car parade Saturday, March 27.
By hosting a car parade, Harmony Science Academy will be able to bring faculty, staff, parents and students together to celebrate safely. The parade will begin at Mahon Park at 1 p.m. and end at their new campus location, 3701 W Loop 289.
“In 2020 car parades became a very popular and safe alternative to celebrate special occasions. Therefore, we thought this would be a great way to show our school spirit and “drive” awareness for our campus relocation, while maintaining social distancing,” said Student Recruitment Coordinator, Blake Morris. “We will have a car decorating contest and prizes will be given to the top three cars. Chilly Lily’s food truck will also be on site, once the parade is over, for everyone to enjoy some good food.”
Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter school with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK - 8. Harmony Science Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at HarmonyTx.org/APPLY.
