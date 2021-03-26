Help Wanted: City hiring for summer swim season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hiring opportunities are underway with the City of Lubbock for this summer’s swim season. The city is looking for lifeguards and cashiers.
Head lifeguard positions are open for anyone 18 or older and certified in CPR, first aid and lifeguarding. There are also lifeguard positions for anyone 16 and older with CPR, first aid and lifeguarding certifications.
The city is also looking to hire cashier and concession staffers. Those who qualify must have completed the 10th grade or have relevant education and experience.
The hiring portal website shows lifeguard positions pay more than $12 hourly and concession positions are more than $8 hourly. A physical is required for all positions.
The city has four public pools it operates. Those are the Clapp Pool at 46th and Avenue U, Maxey Pool at 4007 30th St., Montelongo Pool at 3200 Bates and Mae Simmons Pool near East 24th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The web portal to apply for those jobs can be found here.
