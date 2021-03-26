Jurors deliberated 4 hours, found man guilty of aggravated sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After four hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury returned with a guilty verdict in the 137th District Court for a Grand Prairie man now convicted of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend in May of 2018 in Lubbock.
The trial for Manuel Juarez-Mendez, 37, began on Monday. Prosecutors claim he attacked his ex-girlfriend and threatened her at her mother’s house while her children were at home.
In opening statements on Monday, the prosecution said this was a cut-and-dry case with DNA evidence.
The accuser’s mother told jurors her daughter and Juarez-Mendez ended their relationship, but he kept sending her her messages.
On the morning in question, May 15, 2018, she said a neighbor called her because they spotted Juarez-Mendez’s truck outside of her house. She testified that when she got home she saw police leading him out of the house.
Neighbors testified they heard screaming coming from the house.
The first responding officer told the court he heard screaming from inside when he arrived. He saw the front door was open and went in to rescue one of the children. He saw a woman come out of the house then he said he saw Juarez-Mendez walk out after her.
Juarez-Mendez has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since May 15, 2018. He was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury in September 2020.
He faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. His sentencing has not been set.
