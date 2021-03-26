KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet R.J.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet R.J., KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. R.J. is a 2-year-old pit who has been with the shelter for more than two months.
He is a sweet dog, but staff recommends he go with a family as an only-animal. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is neutered and microchipped.
R.J.’s adoption fees for Friday, March 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
