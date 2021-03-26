South Plains College renovating former city hall for new academic building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2019, South Plains College acquired the former Lubbock City Hall Building in Downtown, after city council voted on the move. Now, SPC has decided to turn the building into an academic building with 50 classrooms.
This will be the fifth campus for the institution, which already has a campus on Avenue Q in Lubbock. Dr. Robin Satterwhite, SPC’s President, says the current Lubbock campus is more of a technical campus. The new building will host students of all majors and will encompass 78,000 square feet. Dr. Satterwhite says the budget for the building is 15 million, excluding how much the building was sold for.
“And we are working in partnership with Lubbock Economic Development, in doing that as well as some private foundations. And our goal is to develop that and create a vibrant, exciting, energetic classroom facility,” Dr. Satterwhite said.
Right now, the building is in the demolition phase. Dr. Satterwhite expects more than 2,000 students will be moving their studies to this new building, that will include student hangout spots such as a coffee bar and state-of-the-art technology in the learning spaces.
“So what we did not want to have something that was just repurposed, we wanted something that was actually going to be a new and meet the needs that we have for our classrooms. And once again, vibrant and contemporary, that would be a place that would be attractive to students to go to and to be part of the South Plains College educational experience.”
Dr. Satterwhite believes this building will favor students who may be enrolled in other nearby colleges, but also want to take classes at SPC.
