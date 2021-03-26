78th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo kicks off March 27 in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - After a full year off due to the pandemic, organizers are back in the saddle with an extended schedule for the 78th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo.
The rodeo is the biggest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lubbock. Lubbock’s downtown chapter of AMBUCS is the oldest in the state. Over the years, they’ve raised a lot of money that helps out locally.
The rodeo will be held at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, which is also a big change for the event. The Lubbock Municipal Coliseum was demolished in 2019 right after the 77th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo, and the coliseum was home to the rodeo for 63 years.
In 2019, organizers made an announcement the 2020 rodeo would be held in Levelland as they waited for the Lubbock County Expo Center to be constructed. Organizers planned for the 78th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo to be held in April 2020, but then the pandemic hit and after delays, they decided to wait until 2021.
The Lubbock County Expo Center is under construction, which is where future rodeos are expected to be held.
The ABC Pro Rodeo Organization along with the Levelland Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the 78th ABC Pro Rodeo with a ribbon cutting on March 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland with the FirstBank & Trust Kickoff and a concert performed by the Spur 327 Band.
From April 1 to 3 there will be nightly performances which will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show opening at 6 p.m. A Rodeo ticket will get you entrance. Also, all three nights there will be a dance at 10 p.m., tickets are $10 at the door.
On Saturday, March 27, the Rockin’ F Hat Works BBQ Cook-Off begins at 8 a.m. At noon there will be an ABC Rodeo Cornhole Tournament. At 4 p.m. the FirstBank & Trust Kick-Off to the Rodeo week will happen and at 8 p.m., the Spur 327 Band will play
The Mutton Bustin’ Registration and competition will be Sunday, March 28th. Registration will be at 11 a.m. with the competition starting at 1 p.m. at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, TX. If you have already pre-registered over the last few weeks at remote locations, please be there by 1 p.m. The first 175 kids to enter will have the opportunity to ride. The contestants must be from 4-7 years old and weigh no more than 55 pounds. They will wear protective helmets and vests provided by the ABC Pro Rodeo. A waiver/release will need to be signed. Visit www.abcrodeo.com for more information.
