78th Annual ABC Pro Rodeo kicks off March 27 in Levelland

The Mutton Bustin’ Registration and competition will be Sunday, March 28th. Registration will be at 11 a.m. with the competition starting at 1 p.m. at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, TX. If you have already pre-registered over the last few weeks at remote locations, please be there by 1 p.m. The first 175 kids to enter will have the opportunity to ride. The contestants must be from 4-7 years old and weigh no more than 55 pounds. They will wear protective helmets and vests provided by the ABC Pro Rodeo. A waiver/release will need to be signed. Visit www.abcrodeo.com for more information.