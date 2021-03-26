Today’s warmth, tonight’s cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the days ahead, while we will have windy days and swings in temperature, rather mild Spring weather is in store for the KCBD viewing area. Even following our recent rains, we will have an elevated grassland fire danger during our windy periods.
Spring-time temperatures and winds today under a mostly sunny sky, ahead of a cold front tonight. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the northwestern viewing area to near 80 degrees in the southeast. A southwesterly wind will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts likely.
No burn conditions will exist through early evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy and gusty as the cold front sweeps south through the area. Lows will range from the mid-30s northwest to mid-40s southeast.
Our weekend will be cooler behind the front. But not really cold.
Tomorrow morning will be mostly sunny early, but the late afternoon will be mostly cloudy. This may lead to some very light rain late Saturday, mainly during the evening. If you receive any rain it won’t be much. Perhaps one or two hundredths of an inch, if not a trace.
Saturday otherwise will be somewhat windy and cooler. High temperatures will range from the low 60s northwest to low 70s southeast.
Sunday brings a nice break from the wind. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Early next week brings a warmup. For only the fourth time this month, Lubbock may hit the 80-degree mark.
Yet another cold front is expected mid-week. Check out the rain chance and temperature trends in our 10-Day Forecast. It’s free and available in both our KCBD Weather App and here on our Weather Page (after closing this story window).
